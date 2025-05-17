The Truth Injection: More New Word Order Exposed (2010) - British Vaccine Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ian R. Crane is one of the most outspoken advocates of Freedom in the world today, giving powerful presentations all across the globe. In this film, Ian uncovers the truth about the Swine Flu Outbreak, the Rumsfeld connection and the manipulated media exposure of the UK members of Parliament expense scandal.
