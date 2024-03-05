BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Prophet THAT FELL is OUR Example
End the global reset
End the global reset
21 views • 03/05/2024

This is a video going over first Kings 13 with a profit that was doing the right thing but was convinced to do the wrong thing after his victory. I want to do this in two parts because my videos have to be short. This is part one and it goes over what took place back with King jeroboam. This is an important story and an example of what can happen to us if we get out of line and off track.

You can also go to my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/ndXyRa6ScKc?si=Pvu72hSKFDKNparF I highly recommend the warning website for even more study for those who wants to know what is taking place in the last days and why it is taking place at larrygmeguiar2.com

scripturefalseprophetbible teachinglessonneed to knowalterbetheljeroboamin the biblelesson to learn
