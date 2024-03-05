The Prophet THAT FELL is OUR Example

This is a video going over first Kings 13 with a profit that was doing the right thing but was convinced to do the wrong thing after his victory. I want to do this in two parts because my videos have to be short. This is part one and it goes over what took place back with King jeroboam. This is an important story and an example of what can happen to us if we get out of line and off track.

