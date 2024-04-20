🚨TRIGGER WARNING: Dom Lucre exposes Truth about Slavery, Blacks were also Slave Owners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives - 🔥🚨TRIGGER WARNING: Dom Lucre exposes the truth about slavery and how Blacks were also slave owners and why this information is hidden from American history. Please ignore this if you get offended easily.