Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 4, 2023

Quo Vadis





Apr 5, 2023





Dear children, courage!





There is no victory without the cross. In the cross you will find the door to a happy eternity!





Whoever lives for the world flees from the cross, but whoever has Heaven as his goal embraces the cross with joy.





Listen ye to Me. Ye will still have long years of hard trials, but My Lord will be with you.





Seek forces in prayer and in the Eucharist.





Times will come when many will be hungry and the pain will be great for the faithful.





Love and defend ye the truth.





When all seems lost, the Victory of God will come to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





The following message of Our Lady comes from April 12, 2022:





Dear children, you are walking towards a future of great spiritual corruption.





The search for power will cause new Judas to arise and the pain will be great for the men and women of faith.





Do not live away from My Jesus.





He is your everything and only in Him is your salvation.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what is coming for you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Humanity is spiritually blind because men have turned away from the Creator.





Do not forget: in everything, God in the first place.





Be honest in your actions and you will see the Mighty Hand of God in action.





Onward in the defence of truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGx9vVhyRT4