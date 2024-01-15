VIDEO: WEF Prophet Says Trump 2024 Will Be ‘Death Blow To Global Order’

Alex Jones presents video footage of Yuval Noah Harari warning that if Trump is elected President, he will deliver a death blow to the World Economic Forum's global order. Harari also explains how artificial intelligence could be used by a terrorist group or nation to create a virus that could kill billions of people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.