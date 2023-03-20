Xi Jinping Visits Putin - Dear President Putin, I always call you my dear friend.

Xi Jinping:"Dear President Putin.I always call you my dear friend. I am very pleased at your invitation to visit Russia again on a state visit, especially right after my next re-election as President of the PRC, and I chose Russia as the first country of my foreign visit."

The informal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping ended after 4.5 hours.I'm adding Russian points of view about this that I found.

China and Russia are good neighbors and reliable partners;

◾️ China is ready, together with Russia, to guard the world order based on international law;

◾️ The visit to the Russian Federation will give a new impetus to the development of Russian-Chinese relations and strategic interaction;

◾️ It is necessary to discuss international issues with Putin and outline a plan for the development of strategic cooperation;

◾️ The development of relations between the Russian Federation and the PRC not only benefits their people but also makes a significant contribution to the progress of the whole world;

◾️ In a turbulent world, China is ready, along with Russia, to resolutely defend a monocentric international system.

Today begins the three-day state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia , which may well become historic. Our countries are actively working on the formation of a new just world order, and the meeting of the leaders of Russia and China can open a new chapter in this strategic cooperation.

The Moscow Region is developing and strengthening partnerships with China. Last November, our Governor A.Yu. Vorobyov, on behalf of and under whose leadership we are actively developing bilateral partnerships, addressed the Governor of Shandong Province, Zhou Naixian, with a video message of congratulations. Then we sent our Chinese comrades a video about the export potential of the Moscow region, which we published for the first time. It is more than relevant. Now the signing of the agreement at the level of governors is being prepared.





In June , my Chinese colleague, Deputy Governor of Shandong Province, Zeng Zanrong, and I signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Government of the Moscow Region and the People's Government of Shandong Province. And recently we had a talk with the Minister Plenipotentiary, Head of the Department for Trade and Economic Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Russia (trade representative), Liu Xuesong, as well as with the Head of the Cultural Department of the Chinese Embassy in Russia, Gong Jiajia, and her successor, Feng Litao .

China imports meat and dairy products, confectionery, and drinks from the Moscow region. Last year , we sent about 90 thousand tons of agricultural products to China , and export volumes are only increasing.

The Moscow region attracts Chinese importers with a variety of high-quality manufacturers and developed infrastructure. Thus, Selyatino Agrohub is capable of handling hundreds of thousands of tons of refrigerated products , and by 2024 it plans to reach the figure of 283.5 thousand tons. This is $576 million.

We are developing and moving forward. More and more products from the Moscow region are entering the Chinese market, which provides our agricultural producers with almost limitless opportunities.







