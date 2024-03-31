Sacrificing red cows: The Jewish prophecy to replace Al Aqsa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Right-wing Israeli groups are planning to sacrifice a red cow in the hope of fulfilling a Jewish prophecy, which could strengthen calls for the demolition of Al Aqsa Mosque and the building of a Third Temple in its place. Al Aqsa is a flashpoint in Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestine. Could this trigger a world war?
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/