Hello friend!

Do you suffer from ‘Zozobra’?

Worry not. For the invisible wolves emanate from our heartless enemy. The cruelest cut they have enacted is the venom hell in which we reside. Even though that is the case, the deathless sharks that circle in jet streams know the secrets of black holes. Wherein a chorus of war is born in a blaze within the vast expanse. Is it not sublime to think that a distant star fades as you watch my meme music video titled, "Anxiety"?

The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.

Interested in purchasing or simply hearing more ‘Zozobra’?

Check out their bandcamps:



hydrahead.bandcamp.com/album/harmonic-tremors

hydrahead.bandcamp.com/album/bird-of-prey

zozobraofficial.bandcamp.com

I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.

Periculum in mora.

www.thelastmutineers.com





Sollicitudo© 2023 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

