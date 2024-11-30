Finally, the most intense clashes erupted in western Aleppo on Friday, November 29, after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) together with the Russian Armed Forces, fought the rebels from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group together with the Turkish-controlled Syrian National Army (SNA). The rebels used the method of sending evacuation orders to everyone in western Aleppo. The group claimed to have taken control of several towns and villages in what the Syrian army called the 'largest offensive since 2020', which began an attack on Syrian largest city, Aleppo. Now, the main battle areas stretch from the west and southwest of Aleppo, east of Idlib, southeast of Idlib to the vicinity of Saraqib. Since this morning, the rebel forces have launched a large-scale coordinated attack on these areas. The fighting was reported to have taken place inside Aleppo - confirmed by Ahmad Ali, a pro-Assad Syrian military journalist.

The Syrian Arab Army immediately took decisive action, eradicating the rebels who came from various countries, which is a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty. New footage shows Assad's forces deploying various types of artillery with heavy fire, relentlessly pounding their groups' positions in the western countryside of Aleppo. In addition to the artillery work, Russian warplanes are now bombarding western and southwestern Aleppo on a large scale, continuing the bombardment to destroy the rebel positions. After enemy positions suffered heavy losses in caves and human shields, killing dozens of rebels, they tried to hold some positions, but some points were retaken by the Syrian Arab Army until reinforcements arrived.

Since last night, Russian warplanes have been destroying the rebel headquarters in the so-called "Joint Forces" near the town of Marea in the northern countryside of Aleppo. This was their gathering point, which was coordinating the attack efforts for the next day. But the heavy airstrikes destroyed the place as in the footage, killing dozens of rebels and their supporters, the pro-Syrian government channel reported. The Syrian Arab Army reported that one rebel of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham named "Ibrahim Khaled Dibo" was killed in western Aleppo today, and his strange clothing featured the ISIS flag on the emblem of his group's elements. Noteworthy! Moscow is determined to restore the constitutional order of Syrian government in Aleppo region as soon as possible!

