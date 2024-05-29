Pets in Love





Even Though She's Ugly, She Deserves to Live! Dog Tearfully Endures Suffering

A massive tumor on the side of her head, close to her brain, had spread into her ear. If you were there, would you choose to euthanize her or rescue her? Honey’s journey began on a fateful day.

when a group of compassionate rescuers found her wandering the streets,

burdened by a massive tumor on the side of her head.

They quickly brought her to Animal Wellness.

Here, the veterinarians began a series of examinations.

The news was grim: Honey's tumor was dangerously close to her brain and had spread into her ear. An urgent surgery was needed.

Some people said euthanasia would be a kinder option for her.

However, Honey's rescuers were committed to giving her a fighting chance.

Also, The attending veterinarians assured them that Honey had a good chance of recovery.





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





