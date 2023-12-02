A scrawny stray dog, Found by rescuers, Amazing Transformation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Caring Animal Shelter
Sep 19, 2023
Thank you all for watching my video,
Like, forward, comment,
Let more people pay attention to stray animals🙏🙏
I regularly share stories about rescuing stray dogs,
Please don't abandon your pets.
Thank you for your encouragement and support💖💖💖
#rescuedog #straydogs #transformation
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79bw5kjTwtk