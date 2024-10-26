Saudi Arabia Join Hands Against Israel In Support Of Iran, Lebanon & Palestine!.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we look at the rising tensions in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and other important nations react to Israel's ground invasion of South Lebanon. Following a series of fierce skirmishes with Hezbollah, including the purported death of their leader, Hasan Nasrallah, Israel's military activities have provoked indignation throughout the region. Saudi Arabia has now joined forces with other countries to take a concerted posture against Israel, raising the geopolitical stakes in the area.