MILESTONE: my channel now has 2000+ videos, ALL, EXCEPT 2, SHOT BY ME MVI_6931-2merged

It has taken me just over 3 years to shoot and upload 2000 videos, all but 2 shot by me. I have at least 1000 videos that are waiting, in my external hard drives, but for the want of time or help to curate and upload them. I owe a debt of gratitude to Mike Adams and his team for giving me this avenue of expression.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.