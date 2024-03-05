International Internet communications between Asia and Europe, plus the Middle East, have been significantly disrupted following the mysterious damage to underway submarine cables in the Red Sea. The telecom company HGC, based in Hong Kong, estimates that a quarter of the internet traffic traversing between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East has been affected. Submarine cables, though unseen, are crucial in powering the global internet, with significant investments from major internet corporations like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook). These undersea cables, when damaged, can lead to extensive internet disruptions, similar to the widespread outages experienced after the 2006 earthquake in Taiwan.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 03/05/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/mar-05-2024-cut-cables-significantly-disrupt-internet





