Zionists Cry Anti-Semite BOOGEYMAN Musk Endures Apology Tour For Calling Out ADL Censorship Regime

Stew Peters Show





Oct 3, 2023





After calling out the ADL and exposing their powerful extortion schemes, Elon Musk has embarked on a pathetic apology tour in an attempt to appease Jewish supremacists.

Sam Parker, former U.S. Senate candidate from Utah, is here to detail the quest of the ADL to crush freedom of speech on Twitter.

Ben Shapiro ridiculously asserts that the ADL is not a Jewish organization.

If the ADL is not a Jewish organization, then why does it take Ben Shapiro and a bunch of Jewish leaders to address the #BanTheADL viral hashtag?

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3mrlo7-zionists-cry-anti-semite-boogeyman-musk-endures-apology-tour-for-calling-ou.html