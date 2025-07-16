BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TEN nuclear power plants to be built in America, while Trump threatens to destroy domestic manufacturing with punitive tariffs (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 16, 2025)
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
47795 followers
Follow
37
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
9410 views • 2 months ago

- Interview with Dr. Ahmed Malik and GOP's Block on Epstein Files Release (0:10)

- Trump's Comments on Epstein Files and GOP's Political Strategy (3:26)

- Central Banks Buying Gold and Westinghouse's Nuclear Plans (11:45)

- Nuclear Power vs. Renewable Energy and Cold Fusion (16:58)

- Trump's Threat of Secondary Tariffs on Russia (27:14)

- Impact of Secondary Tariffs on Global Trade and US Manufacturing (52:33)

- Cultural and Economic Advantages of Different Countries (56:09)

- The Role of Comparative Advantage in Global Trade (1:03:58)

- The Future of US Manufacturing and Global Trade (1:04:18)

- The Spiritual and Ethical Implications of Christian Zionism (1:07:26)

- Authentic Christianity and Modern Beliefs (1:25:07)

- Critique of Israel and Religious Supremacy (1:31:48)

- Geopolitical Tensions and Negotiation Tactics (1:36:10)

- Escalation of War and Nuclear Threats (1:38:42)

- Technological Advancements and Military Strategy (1:47:33)

- Health and Lifestyle Choices (1:52:40)

- Critique of Western Medicine and Health Systems (1:58:28)

- Impact of AI and Technology on Society (2:30:29)

- Global Depopulation Agenda and AI (2:42:49)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:43:08)

- Health Ranger's Turmeric and Astaxanthin Products (2:44:32)

- Benefits and Availability of Astaxanthin (2:47:07)

- NAC and Other Health Products (2:48:09)

- Support for Emergency Preparedness (2:48:53)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportinterviewsbrighteon broadcast newsbbn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy