Kambo - Amazon Tribe Medicine | Christel Thimont

An Amazon tribe medicine called Kambo helped get Christel Thimont get health back after years of trying traditional Western medicine. She is now a Kambo practitioner.





Kambo is a traditional Amazonian Indian ceremony that has been adapted to modern medicine. It uses the naturally occurring secretion of the Giant Green Monkey Frog, and has the rare distinction of being promoted as both a scientific medicine as well as an alternative therapy medicine for the body and soul. The active substances within Kambo medicine are bio-active peptides, known for their anti-inflammatory abilities, boost to the immune system, as well as their positive psycho-active properties.





The term can simultaneously refer to several related elements:





The Giant Green Monkey Tree frog

The toxic secretions the frog

The medicinal properties derived of those secretions

The traditional ceremony where this Kambo is applied to openings in the skin

Christel’s real healing journey started during an Ayahuasca retreat in Brazil a few years ago where she discovered the amazing power of such plant medicines. She is passionate and committed to healing herself and others, empowering them with their own healing journey.





Christel is now an Advanced Kambo Practitioner who first trained with the IAKP in 2020. She has since helped many people heal.





CHRISTEL’S SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Christel Wellness: https://christelwellness.com/en_gb/

Christel Kambo https://christelwellness.com/en_gb/kambo/#kambo_home





FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy

Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffspeakeasy/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy

Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk

Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat





Many people in our community are members of the Control Group - an independent health outcomes study working to establish the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, like the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about their project - including how to help - by visiting the Control Group website: https://controlgroup.coop/





Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.