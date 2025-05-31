BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TEMU in El Salvador? My Second Temu order-Package 1
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
5 views • 3 months ago

📦✨ ¡Segundo pedido de TEMU desde El Salvador! ¿Vale la pena? | Unboxing sorpresa 🇸🇻

¡Hola amigos! En este video les comparto el unboxing de mi segundo pedido en TEMU desde El Salvador. 🎁

Después de una primera experiencia interesante, decidí volver a probar esta tienda en línea tan popular y ver si realmente vale la pena comprar desde Centroamérica. ¿Llegó todo bien? ¿Cómo fue el tiempo de envío? ¿Qué tal la calidad? 🤔

👉 Acompáñame mientras abro cada paquete, te doy mis primeras impresiones y te cuento si recomiendo TEMU para quienes vivimos en El Salvador o en otros países latinos.

📦 Productos incluidos: (ropa, gadgets, accesorios, hogar... ¡y más!)

 📬 Tiempo de entrega

 💬 Opinión honesta

 💰 ¿Es una buena opción para comprar barato?

✨ No olvides darle like, suscribirte y activar la campanita 🔔 si quieres ver más unboxings, reseñas y tips para comprar desde El Salvador.

#UnboxingTemu #TemuElSalvador #ComprasOnline #TemuLatinoamérica #ComprasBaratas #RevisiónHonesta #TemuReview


📦✨ Second TEMU Order from El Salvador! Is It Worth It? | Surprise Unboxing 🇸🇻

Hey friends! In this video, I’m sharing the unboxing of my second TEMU order from El Salvador. 🎁

After an interesting first experience, I decided to give this popular online store another shot to see if it’s really worth ordering from Central America. Did everything arrive okay? How long did shipping take? What’s the quality like? 🤔

👉 Join me as I open each package, share my first impressions, and give you my honest opinion on whether I recommend TEMU for those of us living in El Salvador or other Latin American countries.

📦 What’s included: (clothing, gadgets, accessories, home items... and more!)

 📬 Delivery time

 💬 Honest review

 💰 Is it a good option for budget-friendly shopping?

✨ Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 if you want to see more unboxings, reviews, and tips for shopping from El Salvador.

#TemuUnboxing #TemuElSalvador #OnlineShopping #TemuLatinAmerica #BudgetFinds #HonestReview #TemuReview



📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
central americael salvadorproduct reviewunboxingonline shoppinginternational shippingexpat lifeshopping tipsliving in el salvadortemu ordertemu deliveryfirst temu ordershopping experiencetemu haulexpat shoppingtemu reviewonline marketplacedelivery in el salvadorbuying from temuexpat lifestyleonline retail
