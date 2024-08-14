BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PARASHA 045 I ENTREATED
The City Gate Messianic Bible Study with Rav Andrew

Parasha 045 Va'etchanan - I entreated


D'varim Deuteronomy 3:23–7:11 Va’etchanan


The name of the Parshah, "Va’etchanan," means "I entreated," and it is found in Deuteronomy 3:23.


Moses tells the people of Israel how he implored YEHOVAH to allow him to enter the Land of Israel, but YEHOVAH refused, instructing him instead to ascend a mountain and see the Promised Land.


Continuing his “review of the Torah,” Moses describes Exodus from Egypt and the Giving of the Torah, declaring them unprecedented events in human history. “Has there ever occurred this great thing, or has the likes of it ever been heard? Did ever a people hear the voice of YEHOVAH speaking out of the midst of the fire . . . and live? . . . You were shown, to know, that the Lord is God . . . there is none else beside Him.”


Moses predicts that in future generations the people will turn away from YEHOVAH, worship idols, and be exiled from their land and scattered amongst the nations; but from there they will seek YEHOVAH, and return to obey His commandments.


Our Parshah also includes a repetition of the Ten Commandments, and the verses of the Shema, which declare the fundamentals of the Jewish faith: the unity of God (“Hear O Israel: the Lord our God, the Lord is one”); the mitzvot to love YEHOVAH, to study His Torah, and to bind “these words” as tefillin on our arms and heads, and inscribe them in the mezuzot affixed on the doorposts of our homes.


www.bgmctv.org

