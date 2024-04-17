WORLD WAR 3 IS STILL AGAINST YOU - CUE THE MISSILE SCAM (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
April 17, 2024
WHY ARE THE "WAR-PIGS" SILENT? BECAUSE THE GLOBO "SCRIPT" SAYS SO
Who owns "missile king" RTX (formerly Raytheon)? You'll never guess......
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/RTX/holders
"Sooner Rather Than Later!" Senior Defence Figures Call For 'BRITISH 'Iron Dome'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTXOo0zSkaY
