Breaking The Matrix: Corrupt Banking and Government System

Government Is the Problem Intro / FDA condemns anything from nature / The hidden meaning behind the language / Birth Registration breakdown / 16th Amendment / Trump & Biden debate on the economy / Trump predictions come true / Trump executive orders / QFS update / Global warming or climate change hoax