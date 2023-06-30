BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP is enforcing their laws on the US soil by employing the well-trained US law enforcement officers
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
34 views • 06/30/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2kqcsf68bf

06/27/2023 Nicole on The John Fredericks Show: The CCP is enforcing their laws on the US soil by employing the well-trained US law enforcement officers. There is not only a former NYC mayor candidate Bo Dietl, who is hired by the CCP to spy on the CCP’s No.1 enemy Miles Guo, but also there is a former FBI special agent Richard Frankel, who is an active employee hired by CCP’s agent Bruno Wu. Imagine how many retired U.S.law enforcement officers are hired by the CCP? America has to get rid of the problem ASAP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/27/2023 妮可参加《The John Fredericks Show》：中共正在雇佣美国训练有素的执法人员在美国土地上执法。不仅仅有前纽约市长候选人波·迪特尔受中共雇佣以监视中共头号敌人郭文贵，还有前FBI特工理查德·法兰科，他是受中共间谍吴征雇佣的在职员工。设想下美国有多少退休的执法人员被中共雇佣？美国需要立即解决这个问题。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
