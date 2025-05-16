© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Film about Cristina Part One 4K UHD FULL MOVIE A TRUE STORY father daughter | Parental Alienation, A Must Watch Film for the Whole Family. CREATING A FILM THAT CREATES CHANGE! A TIMECODES Below. Film about: Courage * seperation * self-reliance * overcoming * family * strengh * forgiveness * friends * hope * love * Journey * happiness * life * lose * music, and more...
Thanks for coming to my Channel. Please Give Thumps Up, Comment, Like and Subscribe, for more content. Please pass my daughters movie far and wide to family and friends, thank you for watching: https://youtube.com/@cristinasmithformydaughter?si=NS7gHLOwlBABqbkq
QUESTION - Have a question about online viedo or anything? please drop it in the comments!
This film is Part One and will be a series of subsequent films. Part Two Comming Soon!
Here are some additional useful links subject matter partially mentioned (*) in this film, on Parental Alienation, the aftermath toll it takes on our kids and the parents.
#newmovie2025 #truestory #fullmovies #4kuhd #daughters #parentalalienation #love #family
-------------------------------------------------------------
Timestamps:
00:00A Film about Cristina Part One 4K UHD FULL MOVIE A TRUE STORY
01:57Chapter 1 Her name is Cristina, Cristina Kyoko Smith. And this is her story
02:10Act 1 Cristina, Celebrate and praise the father!
19:17Feature Presentation
20:12Act 2 Cristina, Celebrate praise the son or the daughter!
22:32Chapter 2 We begin with Cristina’s origin
25:57Chapter 3 Cristina learning something new
29:05Chapter 4 Cristina learning to overcome obstacles
31:38Chapter 5 Cristina learning different ways to observe and reach the top
40:01Chapter 6 Cristina learning self-reliance
45:22Chapter 7 Cristina learning Courage
50:27Chapter 8 Cristina learning music is of the heart
54:45Chapter 9 Cristina learning to enjoy and be with friends
56:30Chaper 10 Cristina celebrating her Quinceanera party
58:05Chapter 11 Cristina learning and getting to know her father and her extended family
59:26Chapter 12 Cristina learning new things challenge’s spreading her wings being on her own
01:03:15End of Part One
01:06:24Act 3 Cristina, Celebrate praise the spirit, three in one, a family!
01:11:29Special Photomontage
01:17:48To my daughter Cristina Epilogue Poem
01:21:40Coming Soon Attraction A look at Parental Alienation toll it takes