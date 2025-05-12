🔥 MOTB WAKE UP SERIES! PEOPLE WERE DECEIVED INTO TAKING THE MARK OF THE BEAST DESPITE WHAT THE LYING TEACHERS SAY

this is a third part of my wake up series and I'm going to go over a couple of verses that prove be on the shadow of a doubt that people can be deceived and to take in the mark of the beast. most in the churches are not agreeing with what the Bible is saying word for word. instead people have explained the truth away and it has cost so many to take the mark and I'm trying to stop anyone else who didn't take it from receiving the abomination. this is a hard subject to cover but I have to do it while they're still time





MARK OF THE BEAST, IT IS WORSE THAN YOU THINK DOCUMENTARY









https://rumble.com/vgcdi3-its-worse-than-you-think-full-documentary.html