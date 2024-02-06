BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Russian Storm Troopers managed to Break Through the First Line of Defense of the Avdeevka Garrison."
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
62 views • 02/06/2024

"Our storm troopers managed to break through the first line of defense of the Avdeevka garrison."
Avdeevka is a heavily fortified area near the Russian city of Donetsk, from which artillery shelling of the Russian city has been conducted for many years. The assault on Avdeevka was a heavy Russian operation. Russian forces have managed to enter the city of Avdeevka from the south, but the fighting is still going on. A war correspondent from Russian TV was at one of the positions that was recaptured from the enemy. He described how the operation went and how the fighters occupied key points.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
