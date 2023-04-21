Sen. Josh Hawley: The LEFT are after the destruction of the United States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Today's Left are after nothing less than the destruction of all that is good, the destruction of all that is true, and the destruction of the United States. They will not relent. Our only option is to stop them.
@HawleyMO
https://twitter.com/i/status/1649145193797414933