InfoWars - Sunday Night Live - Mainstream Media in Total Meltdown Over Alex Jones’ Triumphant Return to X - 12-10-2023

Chase Geiser covers the latest political developments in the wake of Alex Jones’ return to X and how the panicked establishment media is losing it now that they know their fake news and propaganda will be decimated on social media in real time.
