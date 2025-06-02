Mary Phagan-Kean on Canadian RationalKeith: Seeking Justice for Mary Phagan, Toronto, May 21, 2025

Filmed on May 21, 2025, in Toronto, Canada, this video features Mary Phagan-Kean, great-niece of 13-year-old Mary Phagan, interviewed by Canadian RationalKeith. Phagan-Kean, author of

The Murder of Little Mary Phagan

, discusses the 1913 Leo Frank trial in Atlanta, where Frank was convicted of Phagan’s murder at the National Pencil Company, based on forensic evidence and Conley’s testimony. She addresses the Phagan family’s opposition to exoneration, citing trial evidence and rejecting Mann’s 1982 affidavit. The interview highlights the trial’s impact, including Frank’s 1915 lynching, the ADL’s founding, and the Ku Klux Klan’s resurgence, amid antisemitic tensions. Phagan-Kean critiques historical distortions by Frank’s supporters. As of May 31, 2025, at 08:21 PM EDT, the case remains debated, with the Georgia Innocence Project advocating for exoneration, opposed by Phagan’s family. X discussions show division, with some supporting Frank’s innocence, while others affirm the verdict.