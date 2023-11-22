This Is Not Over

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“All the democratic circles in America and Europe, in particular the
Italian intelligence agency, know very well that the catastrophic attack
was planned and carried out by the American CIA and Mossad, with the
help of the Zionist world, to accuse the Arab countries and to persuade
the Western powers to go into Iraq and Afghanistan.”
- former Italian President Francesco Cossiga (quoted in Corriere della Sera, 2007)
Mirrored - MediaGiant