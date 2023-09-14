❗️UKR Video of the Attack by Ukrainian Unmanned Kamikaze Boat on the Russian Black Sea Fleet Patrol Ship, “Sergey Kotov”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Video of the attack of Ukrainian unmanned kamikaze boats on the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship of project 22160 “Sergey Kotov” .
The footage shows that the drones are being fired upon, including from the “main caliber” - the 76.2 mm AK-176MA artillery mount, after which the recording is interrupted, which indicates the destruction of the drone.
MOD said this:
⚡️On 14 September, an AFU unmanned speedboat was detected and neutralised in the Black Sea by the Black Sea Fleet naval aviation.
Russian Defence Ministry