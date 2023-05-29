How Pfizer Used CA$H To Control Hospitals, Universities & Charities During COVID!

May 28, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow
We know Pfizer is magnanimous about sharing their COVID vaccine with all of us — for a price, that is — but now it turns out that Pfizer is incredibly generous with financial contributions, donating millions of millions of dollars to worthy causes. Worthy recipients like hospitals, universities, medical associations and any number of other groups that (coincidence alert!) might just have some influence over whether the public is strongly encouraged to take Pfizer products!
Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the generosity and selfless magnanimity of the Pfizer Corporation.
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.