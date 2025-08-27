Strategy Behind the ET Hypothesis: A Community Effort for Humanity’s Evolution

In this talk filmed Aug. 9, 2025 at a golf course in Pitt Meadows, BC, Brian Ruhe explains his long-term strategy for developing An ET Hypothesis and Sources — not as a personal manifesto, but as a collaborative community project to advance humanity’s spiritual and scientific understanding.

Since 2006, Brian has been researching UFOs and extraterrestrial contact, and since 2015, he has interviewed over 100 guests, researchers and experiencers on The Brian Ruhe Show. In this video, he outlines why he published his 6,300-word document and shared it with key figures such as Michael Schratt, to stimulate open discussion and debate.





Brian emphasizes the importance of:

• Treating the ET Hypothesis as a testable, evolving idea

• Admitting mistakes and revising, as in the scientific method

• Encouraging spiritual growth and envisioning a bright future, possibly with human–ET hybridization

• Building a collective effort, beyond personal authorship





He also reflects on lessons from his past intellectual shifts and stresses the value of dialogue, humility, and persistence in uncovering truth. At minute 3:00 he confesses that he was wrong in the past to deny the Holocaust. Brian Ruhe is no longer a Holocaust denier.

Read Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis and Sources: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/





