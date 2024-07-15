we are being manipulated...

The same group who killed JF Kennedy, and carried out 9/11 and planned the whole Covid scam, also planned to kill Trump. It`s a shadow government that is now running the entire world. This shadow government controls all governments, but doesn`t control the ordinary people of the world, yet. Dr Michael Nehls a german scientist revealed what was really going on with the covid vaccination. It was an attack on people`s minds! The plan is to delete the way people think, and install a new operating system in the minds of people. But how? The jab causes the body to produce spike proteins which shut down the Hippocampus, and it stops neurons being produced which stores memories in the brain. So what happens? The brain can no longer produce the neurons to store new memories, so it overwrites new memories in the place where older memories were stored. Causing people to lose and forget older memories. And the more shocking the new memories are, the easier it is for the brain to overwrite the older memories. In time people will get more and more forgetful, and will actually forget what formed their personalities, and their characters will be changed. That is why everyday on the `news` we are bombarded with more and more shocking images of children being slaughtered in Gaza, constant talk about Ukraine , shocking Election `results` , non stop main stream media propaganda. Why? Because it`s overwriting people`s memories, and destroying their characters and personalities. That`s all done on purpose. The people who have been jabbed will eventually have all their older memories deleted, and their brain will only store what bombards them via the media. A new operating system will have been installed in the minds of men and their characters and personalities will be controlled by the main stream media. They already know who the next `president` is, they don`t give a shit about how people vote! Trump got way more votes, in the last Election, but the shadow government installed Biden. They want to stir up anxiety and worry all over the world, especially in the USA. They know that the jabbed have been disabled and wouldn`t be able to revolt even if they tried. The only people who will be able to stand and fight are the unjabbed, and that`s who the shadow government are really coming after. What`s happening in the USA is to delete the memories, characters and personalities of its citizens, just keep them watching the TV, and discussing the situation. Meanwhile they are becoming more and more controlled. Why didn`t the american people rise up when Biden stole the last Election? Because they couldn`t. They can`t organize or plan anymore. It`s over, it`s just a matter of time before we are all totally enslaved. The war against Russia and Iran is coming, and after we will be forced to have a Digital ID and Digital Currency.