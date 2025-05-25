© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video will look at the solution already given and the way that was already open to the challenges of preaching the Gospel of THE KINGDOM.
It explores the fact that our mission is exactly as Jesus' mission was and we are already empowered to accomplish all that was given us to do.
The major issue is believing that truth.
May we overcome the challenge of unbelief through much prayer and fasting.