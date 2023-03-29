Trannies: Targeting Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Danger Everywhere’?
* Why is so much rage directed toward Christians?
* The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity and therefore its natural enemy.
* Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself.
* People who believe they are God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not.
* Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies.
* They can never be reconciled and are on a collision course with each other.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-trans-movement-targeting-christians
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 March 2023