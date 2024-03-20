Joe Rogan and Jonathan Haidt Highlight DEI's Influence On Google's Gemini and Microsoft's ChatGPT: "Structural Stupidity"

@joerogan: "What's very bizarre with the initial implementation, specifically with Google's version, is that it's ideologically captured."

@JonHaidt: "I'm really horrified by what Google did in introducing Gemini. It was programmed to answer in ways that the most extreme DEI officer would demand that people speak. So, if you ask for a picture of the founding fathers, they're all black."

@JonHaidt: "I think what's happening to them is what happened to us in universities, which is what I've called structural stupidity. So you have very smart people, but if anyone questions a DEI-related policy on campus, they would get attacked."

@joerogan: "It's not just Google. It's ChatGPT. If you asked it to say something positive about Donald Trump, it refuses. If you ask it to say something positive about Joe Biden, it will gaslight you."

