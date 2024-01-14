The Poor Guy on a Bike was Forcibly Taken to Die at the Front for Ukraine. Leaving everything behind.

In Chernivtsi, the mogalizators kidnapped a cyclist 🚴
The poor guy was forcibly taken to die at the front. Leaving everything where it was
These Nazis drove up to a random man, pushed him off the bicycle, dragged him into a Minivan with tainted windows and drove off to an unknown direction.
The man's family is still waiting for him to come back with food from the grocery store..
