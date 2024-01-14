Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Poor Guy on a Bike was Forcibly Taken to Die at the Front for Ukraine. Leaving everything behind.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
234 views
Published a month ago

In Chernivtsi, the mogalizators kidnapped a cyclist 🚴
The poor guy was forcibly taken to die at the front. Leaving everything where it was 

These Nazis drove up to a random man, pushed him off the bicycle, dragged him into a Minivan with tainted windows and drove off to an unknown direction.

The man's family is still waiting for him to come back with food from the grocery store..


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket