What Parents Must Know About Childhood Vaccines and Informed Consent - Dr. Jeffrey Barke
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture Mom
414 followers
59 views • 4 months ago

The conversation surrounding the safety and efficacy of vaccines has never been more prevalent. It’s up to parents to make decisions about their kids’ vaccine schedule with a healthy dose of informed consent. Dr. Jeffrey Barke encourages education on vaccinations for parents, offering insight into their side effects and ingredients that most doctors are not aware of. He is a primary care physician and the co-author of Unavoidably Unsafe: Childhood Vaccines Reconsidered. He explains how vaccine manufacturers are free from liability, and how much money they make every time a childhood vaccine is added to the well-child care visits schedule in America. He also talks about how parents can decline vaccines for their children, and how vaccines are possibly linked to the rising autism rates in the U.S.



TAKEAWAYS


Vaccines are filled with chemicals and filler products


Personal exemptions on vaccines are available in most states for school-aged children


Health care providers buy vaccines at wholesale prices and sell them at retail for a profit


Informed consent is the key to making good decisions for your family



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

We Hid the Truth About Autism video: https://bit.ly/3RYiSQf

Unavoidably Unsafe book: https://bit.ly/3YCWGyY

National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act: https://bit.ly/44YPgKg

West Texas Measles Outbreak article: https://bit.ly/4k8NpXO

FDA to Phase Out Dyes article: https://bit.ly/4k6mwnh


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JEFFREY BARKE

Website: https://www.rxforliberty.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rxforliberty/

Podcast: https://informeddissentmedia.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenchemicalsfamilyvaccineparentsjabphysicianpfizerdr jeffrey barketina griffinchildhood health
