What Parents Must Know About Childhood Vaccines and Informed Consent - Dr. Jeffrey Barke

The conversation surrounding the safety and efficacy of vaccines has never been more prevalent. It’s up to parents to make decisions about their kids’ vaccine schedule with a healthy dose of informed consent. Dr. Jeffrey Barke encourages education on vaccinations for parents, offering insight into their side effects and ingredients that most doctors are not aware of. He is a primary care physician and the co-author of Unavoidably Unsafe: Childhood Vaccines Reconsidered. He explains how vaccine manufacturers are free from liability, and how much money they make every time a childhood vaccine is added to the well-child care visits schedule in America. He also talks about how parents can decline vaccines for their children, and how vaccines are possibly linked to the rising autism rates in the U.S.
TAKEAWAYS
Vaccines are filled with chemicals and filler products
Personal exemptions on vaccines are available in most states for school-aged children
Health care providers buy vaccines at wholesale prices and sell them at retail for a profit
Informed consent is the key to making good decisions for your family
We Hid the Truth About Autism video
Unavoidably Unsafe book
National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act
West Texas Measles Outbreak article
FDA to Phase Out Dyes article
Website: https://www.rxforliberty.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rxforliberty/
Podcast: https://informeddissentmedia.com/
Medi-Share
RogersHood Apothecary
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Institute for Creation Research
MasterPeace
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
