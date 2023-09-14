© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Paul Offit on How Public Health Communications Requires a 'Unified' Narrative
"I just contradicted somebody who was the Coronavirus Task Coordinator, Ashish Jha at The White House, and he wasn't happy about that and others weren't happy about that because you have to have this unified front. Because when you show in any sense that you're questioning it, it looks bad."Dr. Paul Offit on How Public Health Communications Requires a 'Unified' Narrative "I just contradicted somebody who was the Coronavirus Task Coordinator, Ashish Jha at The White House, and he wasn't happy about that and others weren't happy about that because you have to have this unified front. Because when you show in any sense that you're questioning it, it looks bad."
https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1701966873129033985?s=20