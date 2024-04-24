This Happened Way Before October 7th





Three huge residential apartment buildings were destroyed with Precision missiles in Gaza, time-stamped May 31st, 2021. The buildings fell on other surrounding apartment buildings and businesses. October 7th was a drop in the ocean compared to what Israel fully desevres.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Gaza, airstrike, apartment, buildings, homes, houses, Israel, Zionism, Jews, terrorism,