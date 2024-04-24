© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Happened Way Before October 7th
Three huge residential apartment buildings were destroyed with Precision missiles in Gaza, time-stamped May 31st, 2021. The buildings fell on other surrounding apartment buildings and businesses. October 7th was a drop in the ocean compared to what Israel fully desevres.
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
