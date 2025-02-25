Cope & Seethe: Macron gets upset when Trump calls out Europeans for FLEECING Ukraine through loans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cope and Seethe: Macron gets upset when Trump calls out Europeans for FLEECING Ukraine through loans
Europe “paid 60% of the total default through loans and grants, like the US, providing real money” to Ukraine, the French president said, prompting Trump to grin.
At the beginning of the talks, the US president called his French counterpart “a very special man in my book.” Haste makes waste.