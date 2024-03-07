BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Northern Gaza humanitarian crisis Seven children die in Kamal Adwan hospital (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 03/07/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/TWbrbcPuqMo?si=e4_-awvHMuF1admB

29 Feb 2024 #GazaUnderSiege #ChildrenInNeed #HumanitarianEmergency

We begin with the deteriorating situation in northern Gaza, where at least seven children have died at the Kamal Adwan Hospital most, from malnutrition and dehydration


Al Jazeera's Anas Al Sharif reports.


Furthermore, Alexandra Saieh, head of humanitarian Policy and advocacy at Save the Children,

joins Al Jazeera’s live from Washington DC.


Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter


https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook


 / aljazeera

Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page:


https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile


#GazaCrisis #HumanitarianEmergency #ChildrenInNeed #KamalAdwanHospital #GazaUnderSiege #ChildrensHealth #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #MedicalEmergency


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazastarvationfamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlersmalnutritionpledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy