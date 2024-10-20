BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Majority of Americans Feel Worse Off Now Than 4 Years Ago
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
770 followers
57 views • 7 months ago

A new Gallup poll reveals that more than half of Americans feel worse off financially than they did four years ago.


The survey, released on Oct. 18, found that 52 percent of U.S. adults believe their financial situation has deteriorated since 2020, while 39 percent feel they are better off.


A similar Gallup poll taken at the tail end of the Trump presidency in September 2020 found this sentiment roughly reversed, with 56 percent saying they were better off and 33 percent saying they were worse off than four years prior.


Partisan divides were stark in the latest poll, with 90 percent of Republicans feeling worse off, compared to just 16 percent of Democrats. Crucially, 55 percent of Independents, a pivotal voting bloc in the close 2024 presidential race, feel worse off, with 35 percent saying their financial situation has improved.


Read More: https://jdrucker.com/majority-of-americans-feel-worse-off-now-than-4-years-ago-gallup/

economyfinancialelection 2024the jd rucker show
