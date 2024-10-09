911 WAR! THE RED HORSE IS LOOSED SOON! Revelation 6:4 Then another horse came out, a fiery red one. Its rider was given power to take peace from the earth and to make people kill each other.

Revelation 6:4 Then another horse came out, a fiery red one. Its rider was given power to take peace from the earth and to make people kill each other. To him was given a large sword.

URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%206:4&version=NIV

I Bear Witness by my spirit the truth and the reality of this video due to the fact God brought me back here in Oregon in 2016 and he put on my heart to prepare and kept reminding me and bringing up dozens if not 30 times about Joseph and preparing and he told me to prepare and I have been putting away in stockpiling stuff and I knew it wasn't just for me but it was for God's people

I've also had a dream and a vision of us being invaded by China I shared this with my pastor approximately 3 years ago when I was going to assembly God's Church he told me that he had other people who shared the same thing with him

However I left that church because one of the questions I asked the pastor when I first started at the church whether he would let me come to church if they told me I had to be vaccinated to attend church meaning the government he would never answer the question

I knew I was only there for a Season and God chose his timing on that season which was approximately one year I went on my birthday and I quit on my birthday almost one year to the date

I got into discussion with the pastor about the documentary that true News done regarding The Great Reset and I also shared my opinion prior to hearing anything from true News that I said that we mean in the United States are the new Nazis and boy did this trigger the pastor big time

After Sunday services afternoon and the pastor started yelling at me and screaming at me and said you've been getting this stuff from TRUNEWS.COM they have filled your head True News never shared anything about that I tried telling him about Operation paperclip and then he just started screaming at me when I told him that we America were the new Nazis mean in our government

God did not allow me to say anything I simply smiled I wish I could have seen my face the entire church sanctuary heard it but God chose not to allow me to speak and believe me he grabbed my tongue supernaturally because that is not me at all

I am currently on my fourth day of my spiritual cleansing or fasting for those who would like to know what I mean it's only water and that's it I'm going to go for 7 days this is my fourth day and I'm going to march on to my seventh day and probably stop on my 8th morning for something to eat thanks for posting this I believe it's really a message for us today from God I hope everybody will take time out to listen to this completely and please forgive me for any typos I will make alterations or edits later when I am on my computer I'm on my smartphone and it's very difficult for me to type or catch things that may be misspelled or words that I not wanted to be added thanks again way to go post post prepare for battle you Christian soldiers you remnant of God