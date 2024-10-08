BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights - Weather Modification Fact or Fiction? - N.C. Fl. CA. HI. More… | 10/8/24
100 views • 7 months ago

Be patient with this broadcast. High level in depth. Garbage in? Garbage out! Invest 83 minutes of your time then share this everywhere! It’s much of what we need to know. Listen carefully. You will not hear this to date ANYWHERE else.


- What happened in N.C., Fl., CA., HI.?


- We were attacked! This is a threat to America


- Weather modification – A military operation for decades used to manage weather over America for multiple reasons and deployment


- There is a POLITICAL side to the use of such military weapons – this is what we see happening today


-We are being conned to fight with one another on this and many other issues – don’t do it


- Artificial tornadoes have been manufactured in NC?


- Militarized operation we control the weather who gets what and why – but just who is doing the controlling?


- Who authorized deployment? From what locations? For what purpose and why? Who had authority to make decisions? More..


- VP Gore controlled weather deployment – who does this today?


- Chemtrails used (in part) to help enable weather control


- Deploying high level frequencies weather control is a fact of life


- Tesla jiggling electricity in use today


- SDI


- Edward Teller and Ronald Reagan discoveries and leadership to control weather


- We’re heading into the darkest part of the darkest part of the night with Gods grace justice and victory is coming


- By the dawns early light we win!


- By dawn we win! Trump will led the victory!


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


ABOUT JUAN:

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media. Thank you Juan for talking with me and our audience today. Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/


CALL TO ACTION!


Patriot Q&A for Juan submit your questions here:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/contact/


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/

