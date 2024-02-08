Healthy Living Livestream - Red Dye #40 - A Valentine's Day Nightmare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Feb 7, 2024
In this 30-minute exposé, you’ll learn…
- What Red Dye #40 is and why it’s definitely not safe to consume
- How to detox Red Dye #40 from your body (if you did consume it)
- How to identify Red Dye #40 in food products (including popsicles, cereals, and food supplements)
