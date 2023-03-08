Really Big Firetruck Used to Go Shopping in Omaha Nebraska

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How many firefighters does it take to screw in a light bulb? No one
knows. But it does take four public employees playing fireman and one
really big fire truck to shop for groceries. Their fire station is only
three minutes away and one person and a small vehicle could have got the
job done. But don't worry, they only used one really small shopping
cart. Thank you for shopping at Bakers!
Typical waste of time, money, and resources by public employees. But
what do they care... it's all free money to them. Plus they have to
find some way to waste money everyday so they can increase their budget
for next year.
Omaha Fire Department-Station 78
Address2909 N 144th St, Omaha, NE 68116, United States
Phone+1 402 444 5700
https://www.omaha-fire.org/
