Really Big Firetruck Used to Go Shopping in Omaha Nebraska
Nebraska Channel 1
Nebraska Channel 1
53 views • 03/08/2023

How many firefighters does it take to screw in a light bulb? No one knows. But it does take four public employees playing fireman and one really big fire truck to shop for groceries. Their fire station is only three minutes away and one person and a small vehicle could have got the job done. But don't worry, they only used one really small shopping cart. Thank you for shopping at Bakers! Typical waste of time, money, and resources by public employees. But what do they care... it's all free money to them. Plus they have to find some way to waste money everyday so they can increase their budget for next year. Omaha Fire Department-Station 78 Address2909 N 144th St, Omaha, NE 68116, United States Phone+1 402 444 5700 https://www.omaha-fire.org/ #omaha #nebraska #fireandrescue #omahafiredepartment #station78 #fireman #firetruck #reallybigfiretruck #omahafiredepartment #publicemployees #publicmoney #wasteofmoney #abuseofpower #grocery #groceryshopping #shopping #shoppingcart #bakers #bakersrun #freemoney #nothingtodo #lightbulb #cornhuskers #huskers #gbr #maplestreet #wedontcoast #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #omahane #omahaphotographer #lincolnnebraska #omahablogger #omahahairstylist #omaharealestate #nebraskalife #omahafoodie #omahawedding #omahahair #omahasalon #omahaweekend #omahafitness #nebraskaphotographer #omahasquad #lincoln #midwest #omahabride #omahabusiness #omahaevents #omahaboutique #omahatattoos #bestofomaha #homaha #omahafashion #nebraskagram "Roa - Carnival" is is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license. http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... / roamusic Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: • 🎠 Carnival & Happ...

Keywords
corruptionnebraskaomaha
