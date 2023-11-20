'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike on the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza' - Ethnic Cleansing, Genocide by Zionist Regime last night.

Footage shows the aftermath of Israeli airstrike on the Indonesia hospital in Gaza.

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli forces' direct strikes on Indonesian Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the northern Gaza as the Israeli brutal aggression on the besieged strip enters its 45th day.

A doctor was preforming surgery at the time of bombing. I saw the after photo. He shortly died sitting in a chair, in his surgical gown, covered in blood, no one was allowed to help.