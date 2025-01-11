Trump Confirm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we celebrate a monumental day in American history! In this video, we dive into the pivotal moments as Congress officially certifies our great election victory. Experience the excitement and pride as we reflect on the hard work, dedication, and unwavering spirit of the MAGA movement. This victory isn't just a win; it symbolizes hope and the strength of the American people. Don't miss out on the highlights and reactions from this historic event. Like and share this video to spread the word