"WHERES THE BEEF"?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
115 views • 02/01/2024

So, this is elaborating on my comments about the high end dog food brands in the SUPER MARKET that contain "real beef" or "non grain, beef formula"(exp) have been phased out around here at Kroger (and chains) off the grocery store shelf. And for the bozos that can't get a point w out getting distracted, yes, I know. I don't get dogfood from grocery stores. It's an observation and an indicator. Try not to get too bunched up. Lol... So yeah, I'm wondering what this indicates. I can think of a couple things but, we always said we'd see it in e pet food first. Heres some... If you have anything to add, [email protected]

foodgardenfaminedogsanimal feed
